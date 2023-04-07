Boom Or Bust: What Does The Future Hold For Senti Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SNTI) Stock?

Senti Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI)’s traded shares stood at 0.14 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.08, to imply an increase of 0.16% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The SNTI share’s 52-week high remains $10.00, putting it -825.93% down since that peak but still an impressive 2.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.05. The company has a valuation of $46.86M, with an average of 60570.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 94.92K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Senti Biosciences Inc. (SNTI), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SNTI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.44.

Senti Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI) trade information

After registering a 0.16% upside in the last session, Senti Biosciences Inc. (SNTI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.2000 this Thursday, 04/06/23, jumping 0.16% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.90%, and -20.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -23.40%. Short interest in Senti Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI) saw shorts transact 0.63 million shares and set a 1.73 days time to cover.

Senti Biosciences Inc. (SNTI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Senti Biosciences Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Senti Biosciences Inc. (SNTI) shares are -79.55% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 33.63% against 9.80%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $1.54 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1 million.

SNTI Dividends

Senti Biosciences Inc. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Senti Biosciences Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Senti Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI)’s Major holders

Senti Biosciences Inc. insiders hold 31.24% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 31.51% of the shares at 45.83% float percentage. In total, 31.51% institutions holds shares in the company, led by NEA Management Company, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 4.43 million shares (or 10.10% of shares), all amounting to roughly $9.61 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 4.02 million shares, or about 9.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $8.71 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Senti Biosciences Inc. (SNTI) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds roughly 1.91 million shares. This is just over 4.35% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.69 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.55 million, or 3.54% of the shares, all valued at about 3.37 million.