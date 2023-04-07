Boom Or Bust: What Does The Future Hold For Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO) Stock?

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)’s traded shares stood at 0.44 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.33. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.19, to imply a decrease of -11.40% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The EVLO share’s 52-week high remains $3.57, putting it -1778.95% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.53% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.17. The company has a valuation of $19.73M, with an average of 0.52 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 229.95K shares over the past 3 months.

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) trade information

After registering a -11.40% downside in the last session, Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2170 this Thursday, 04/06/23, dropping -11.40% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.44%, and -65.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -88.51%. Short interest in Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) saw shorts transact 2.86 million shares and set a 20.76 days time to cover.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Evelo Biosciences Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) shares are -92.32% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 43.51% against 9.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 48.10% this quarter before jumping 64.30% for the next one.

EVLO Dividends

Evelo Biosciences Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 10 and May 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Evelo Biosciences Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)’s Major holders

Evelo Biosciences Inc. insiders hold 0.13% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.64% of the shares at 83.75% float percentage. In total, 83.64% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Flagship Pioneering Inc. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 50.43 million shares (or 45.46% of shares), all amounting to roughly $81.19 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 16.43 million shares, or about 14.81% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $26.45 million.

We also have Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2022, Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds roughly 4.81 million shares. This is just over 4.45% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10.05 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.09 million, or 1.94% of the shares, all valued at about 4.37 million.