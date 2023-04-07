Boom Or Bust: What Are Personalis Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PSNL) Future Prospects?

Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)’s traded shares stood at 0.17 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.42. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.69. The PSNL share’s 52-week high remains $8.29, putting it -208.18% down since that peak but still an impressive 35.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.73. The company has a valuation of $112.95M, with an average of 0.25 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 542.01K shares over the past 3 months.

Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) trade information

The stock hit a weekly high of 2.94. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.47%, and -14.60% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 35.86%. Short interest in Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) saw shorts transact 1.61 million shares and set a 4.62 days time to cover.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Personalis Inc. (PSNL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Personalis Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Personalis Inc. (PSNL) shares are -22.37% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 8.87% against 8.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 7.90% this quarter before jumping 6.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 8.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $17.35 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $18.8 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $15.23 million and $18.24 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 13.90% before jumping 3.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -24.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -66.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -13.70% annually.

PSNL Dividends

Personalis Inc. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Personalis Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)’s Major holders

Personalis Inc. insiders hold 2.51% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 77.07% of the shares at 79.05% float percentage. In total, 77.07% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ARK Investment Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 5.5 million shares (or 11.77% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10.89 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 3.56 million shares, or about 7.61% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $7.05 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Personalis Inc. (PSNL) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds roughly 5.45 million shares. This is just over 11.86% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10.79 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.57 million, or 3.41% of the shares, all valued at about 4.65 million.