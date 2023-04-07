Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ: BNOX) Drops -50.54% YTD: What’s Next?

Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX)’s traded shares stood at 65929.0 during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.30, to imply an increase of 10.58% or $0.22 in intraday trading. The BNOX share’s 52-week high remains $10.90, putting it -373.91% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.74% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.80. The company has a valuation of $20.91M, with an average of 0.13 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 142.41K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Bionomics Limited (BNOX), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BNOX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.52.

Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX) trade information

After registering a 10.58% upside in the last session, Bionomics Limited (BNOX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.97 this Thursday, 04/06/23, jumping 10.58% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 27.78%, and -50.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -50.54%. Short interest in Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX) saw shorts transact 5290.0 shares and set a 0.44 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.00, implying an increase of 71.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $10.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BNOX has been trading -334.78% off suggested target high and -160.87% from its likely low.

Bionomics Limited (BNOX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Bionomics Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Bionomics Limited (BNOX) shares are -70.13% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 31.39% against 9.80%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $280k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $280k.

BNOX Dividends

Bionomics Limited has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bionomics Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX)’s Major holders

Bionomics Limited insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.77% of the shares at 7.77% float percentage. In total, 7.77% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Woodline Partners LP. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 0.14 million shares (or 1.72% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.65 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Point72 Asset Management, L.P. with 0.13 million shares, or about 1.57% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $0.6 million.