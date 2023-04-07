BiomX Inc. (AMEX: PHGE) Has Slid Negatively For The Year To Date, Predicting What Will Happen Next

BiomX Inc. (AMEX:PHGE)’s traded shares stood at 0.11 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.35. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.27, to imply a decrease of -5.20% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The PHGE share’s 52-week high remains $1.77, putting it -555.56% down since that peak but still an impressive 51.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.13. The company has a valuation of $9.12M, with an average of 91250.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 348.10K shares over the past 3 months.

BiomX Inc. (AMEX:PHGE) trade information

After registering a -5.20% downside in the last session, BiomX Inc. (PHGE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3295 this Thursday, 04/06/23, dropping -5.20% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.18%, and -22.01% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 44.62%. Short interest in BiomX Inc. (AMEX:PHGE) saw shorts transact 34660.0 shares and set a 0.09 days time to cover.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.00, implying an increase of 96.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $10.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PHGE has been trading -3603.7% off suggested target high and -2122.22% from its likely low.

BiomX Inc. (PHGE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing BiomX Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. BiomX Inc. (PHGE) shares are -40.23% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 34.74% against 20.20%.

PHGE Dividends

BiomX Inc. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. BiomX Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

BiomX Inc. (AMEX:PHGE)’s Major holders

BiomX Inc. insiders hold 14.48% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 19.62% of the shares at 22.94% float percentage. In total, 19.62% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Orbimed Advisors LLC. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 2.81 million shares (or 8.48% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.53 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Johnson & Johnson with 2.13 million shares, or about 6.43% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $0.4 million.

We also have Royce Smaller Companies Growth Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the BiomX Inc. (PHGE) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Royce Smaller Companies Growth Fund holds roughly 0.18 million shares. This is just over 0.60% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $60742.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 58700.0, or 0.20% of the shares, all valued at about 19958.0.