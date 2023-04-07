Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLX) Shares Fall By -6.26 Percent In The Past Week, But How Long Will It Last?

Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLX)’s traded shares stood at 52525.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -2.62. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $16.76, to imply a decrease of -0.59% or -$0.1 in intraday trading. The ATLX share’s 52-week high remains $23.51, putting it -40.27% down since that peak but still an impressive 90.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.55. The company has a valuation of $100.22M, with an average of 87060.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 454.42K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Atlas Lithium Corporation (ATLX), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ATLX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLX) trade information

After registering a -0.59% downside in the last session, Atlas Lithium Corporation (ATLX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 18.50 this Thursday, 04/06/23, dropping -0.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.26%, and -5.04% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 139.43%. Short interest in Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLX) saw shorts transact 0.26 million shares and set a 0.29 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20.50, implying an increase of 18.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $18.00 and $23.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ATLX has been trading -37.23% off suggested target high and -7.4% from its likely low.

Atlas Lithium Corporation (ATLX) estimates and forecasts

ATLX Dividends

Atlas Lithium Corporation has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Atlas Lithium Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLX)’s Major holders

Atlas Lithium Corporation insiders hold 12.63% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.00% of the shares at 0.00% float percentage. In total, 0.00% institutions holds shares in the company.