AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX) Have Declined -32.49% YTD, Forecasting What Will Happen Next

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX)’s traded shares stood at 50808.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.69. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.60, to imply an increase of 1.91% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The APCX share’s 52-week high remains $5.37, putting it -235.62% down since that peak but still an impressive 75.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.40. The company has a valuation of $26.96M, with an average of 70560.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 198.88K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give APCX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX) trade information

After registering a 1.91% upside in the last session, AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.6400 this Thursday, 04/06/23, jumping 1.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.65%, and -9.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -32.49%. Short interest in AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX) saw shorts transact 0.41 million shares and set a 1.2 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.79, implying an increase of 10.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.79 and $1.79 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, APCX has been trading -11.87% off suggested target high and -11.87% from its likely low.

AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 75.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $790k.

APCX Dividends

AppTech Payments Corp. has its next earnings report out on March 20. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AppTech Payments Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX)’s Major holders

AppTech Payments Corp. insiders hold 29.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.68% of the shares at 2.38% float percentage. In total, 1.68% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Verition Fund Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 70000.0 shares (or 0.43% of shares), all amounting to roughly $47950.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 35884.0 shares, or about 0.22% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $24580.0.

We also have Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2022, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 19975.0 shares. This is just over 0.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $17578.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10018.0, or 0.06% of the shares, all valued at about 8815.0.