Analysts Say Bruush Oral Care Inc. Can Reach $5.64 In 12 Months

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH)’s traded shares stood at 71743.0 during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.26, to imply a decrease of -2.48% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The BRSH share’s 52-week high remains $3.88, putting it -1392.31% down since that peak but still an impressive 57.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.11. The company has a valuation of $2.23M, with an average of 91900.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 307.53K shares over the past 3 months.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) trade information

After registering a -2.48% downside in the last session, Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2815 this Thursday, 04/06/23, dropping -2.48% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.02%, and -22.56% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -43.80%. Short interest in Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) saw shorts transact 51600.0 shares and set a 0.38 days time to cover.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.64, implying an increase of 95.39% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.64 and $5.64 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BRSH has been trading -2069.23% off suggested target high and -2069.23% from its likely low.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) estimates and forecasts

BRSH Dividends

Bruush Oral Care Inc. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bruush Oral Care Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH)’s Major holders

Bruush Oral Care Inc. insiders hold 15.52% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.73% of the shares at 12.71% float percentage. In total, 10.73% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Jane Street Group, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 42814.0 shares (or 0.53% of shares), all amounting to roughly $43670.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors Llc with 38326.0 shares, or about 0.47% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $39092.0.