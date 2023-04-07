Ambipar Emergency Response (AMEX: AMBI) Down -16.11% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Ambipar Emergency Response (AMEX:AMBI)’s traded shares stood at 99811.0 during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.28, to imply a decrease of -6.33% or -$0.56 in intraday trading. The AMBI share’s 52-week high remains $50.50, putting it -509.9% down since that peak but still an impressive 36.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.26. The company has a valuation of $72.12M, with an average of 0.37 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 519.24K shares over the past 3 months.

Ambipar Emergency Response (AMEX:AMBI) trade information

After registering a -6.33% downside in the last session, Ambipar Emergency Response (AMBI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.50 this Thursday, 04/06/23, dropping -6.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.01%, and -8.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -16.11%. Short interest in Ambipar Emergency Response (AMEX:AMBI) saw shorts transact 28720.0 shares and set a 0.02 days time to cover.

Ambipar Emergency Response (AMBI) estimates and forecasts

AMBI Dividends

Ambipar Emergency Response has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ambipar Emergency Response has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ambipar Emergency Response (AMEX:AMBI)’s Major holders

Ambipar Emergency Response insiders hold 12.53% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 81.08% of the shares at 92.70% float percentage. In total, 81.08% institutions holds shares in the company.