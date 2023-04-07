Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ: AKTX) Has Slid Negatively For The Year To Date, Predicting What Will Happen Next

Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX)’s traded shares stood at 0.16 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.34. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.21, to imply an increase of 4.85% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The AKTX share’s 52-week high remains $1.61, putting it -666.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.14. The company has a valuation of $12.91M, with an average of 0.85 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 252.24K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AKTX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) trade information

After registering a 4.85% upside in the last session, Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2300 this Thursday, 04/06/23, jumping 4.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 39.87%, and -29.36% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -55.35%. Short interest in Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) saw shorts transact 93740.0 shares and set a 1.28 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.50, implying an increase of 86.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.50 and $1.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AKTX has been trading -614.29% off suggested target high and -614.29% from its likely low.

Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX) estimates and forecasts

AKTX Dividends

Akari Therapeutics Plc has its next earnings report out between May 15 and May 19. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Akari Therapeutics Plc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX)’s Major holders

Akari Therapeutics Plc insiders hold 5.56% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.92% of the shares at 9.45% float percentage. In total, 8.92% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sabby Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 3.67 million shares (or 4.93% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.72 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Armistice Capital, LLC with 3.47 million shares, or about 4.66% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $1.63 million.

Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 30264.0 shares. This is just over 0.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $16723.0