Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) Up 5.81% Since 52-Week Low; YTD Fall -42.28% – Here’s What You Need To Do

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN)’s traded shares stood at 55112.0 during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.86, to imply a decrease of -2.01% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The AKAN share’s 52-week high remains $123.00, putting it -14202.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 5.81% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.81. The company has a valuation of $2.93M, with an average of 79540.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 733.96K shares over the past 3 months.

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) trade information

After registering a -2.01% downside in the last session, Akanda Corp. (AKAN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0200 this Thursday, 04/06/23, dropping -2.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.31%, and -39.52% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -42.28%. Short interest in Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) saw shorts transact 65349.99999999999 shares and set a 0.22 days time to cover.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Akanda Corp. (AKAN) estimates and forecasts

AKAN Dividends

Akanda Corp. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Akanda Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN)’s Major holders

Akanda Corp. insiders hold 65.94% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.57% of the shares at 4.60% float percentage. In total, 1.57% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 35472.0 shares (or 0.10% of shares), all amounting to roughly $52853.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is UBS Group AG with 6281.0 shares, or about 0.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $9358.0.