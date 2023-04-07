After Sinking 5.00% During Past Week, Is Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEP) Still A Buy?

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP)’s traded shares stood at 86335.0 during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $28.99, to imply an increase of 0.66% or $0.19 in intraday trading. The QRTEP share’s 52-week high remains $86.00, putting it -196.65% down since that peak but still an impressive 6.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $27.00. The company has a valuation of $401.60M, with an average of 0.16 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 103.87K shares over the past 3 months.

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP) trade information

After registering a 0.66% upside in the last session, Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 31.75 this Thursday, 04/06/23, jumping 0.66% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.00%, and -34.62% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -15.38%. Short interest in Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP) saw shorts transact 0.21 million shares and set a 2.24 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.15, implying a decrease of -2420.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.00 and $1.30 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, QRTEP has been trading 95.52% off suggested target high and 96.55% from its likely low.

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEP) estimates and forecasts

QRTEP Dividends

Qurate Retail Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Qurate Retail Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 8.00, with the share yield ticking at 27.60% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP)’s Major holders

Qurate Retail Inc. insiders hold 9.40% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 27.72% of the shares at 30.59% float percentage. In total, 27.72% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Shikiar Asset Management, Inc. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 13500.0 shares (or 0.11% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.39 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Seizert Capital Partners LLC with 6244.0 shares, or about 0.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $0.18 million.

We also have iShares Preferred & Income Securities ETF and Invesco ETF Tr II-Invesco Preferred ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEP) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, iShares Preferred & Income Securities ETF holds roughly 0.95 million shares. This is just over 7.52% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $27.52 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.54 million, or 4.25% of the shares, all valued at about 15.54 million.