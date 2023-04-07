After Plunging -23.19% During Past Week, Is Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (AMEX: MIMO) Still A Buy?

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (AMEX:MIMO)’s traded shares stood at 0.14 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.56, to imply a decrease of -6.55% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The MIMO share’s 52-week high remains $3.55, putting it -533.93% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.56. The company has a valuation of $44.08M, with an average of 73250.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 26.51K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (MIMO), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MIMO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.16.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (AMEX:MIMO) trade information

After registering a -6.55% downside in the last session, Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (MIMO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.8080 this Thursday, 04/06/23, dropping -6.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -23.19%, and -55.50% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -57.20%. Short interest in Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (AMEX:MIMO) saw shorts transact 0.21 million shares and set a 10.5 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.50, implying an increase of 89.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.50 and $5.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MIMO has been trading -882.14% off suggested target high and -882.14% from its likely low.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (MIMO) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 40.70% this quarter before jumping 61.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 0.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $53.13 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $52.9 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $50.38 million and $37.56 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 5.50% before jumping 40.80% in the following quarter.

MIMO Dividends

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (AMEX:MIMO)’s Major holders

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. insiders hold 24.41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 47.49% of the shares at 62.83% float percentage. In total, 47.49% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Oak Management Corp. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 28.64 million shares (or 38.40% of shares), all amounting to roughly $37.52 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Softbank Group Corporation with 13.78 million shares, or about 18.48% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $18.06 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (MIMO) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.61 million shares. This is just over 0.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.24 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.39 million, or 0.53% of the shares, all valued at about 0.79 million.