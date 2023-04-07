After A Decline Of -3042.86% From The High, Can FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX: FOXO) Recover Quickly?

FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX:FOXO)’s traded shares stood at 0.31 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.35, to imply a decrease of -6.42% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The FOXO share’s 52-week high remains $11.00, putting it -3042.86% down since that peak but still an impressive 34.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.23. The company has a valuation of $9.58M, with an average of 0.57 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.95 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a -6.42% downside in the last session, FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4790 this Thursday, 04/06/23, dropping -6.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.41%, and -35.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -7.65%. Short interest in FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX:FOXO) saw shorts transact 0.16 million shares and set a 0.55 days time to cover.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) estimates and forecasts

FOXO Dividends

FOXO Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out on March 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. FOXO Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX:FOXO)’s Major holders

FOXO Technologies Inc. insiders hold 42.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 27.79% of the shares at 47.91% float percentage. In total, 27.79% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Meteora Capital, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 2.75 million shares (or 8.34% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.52 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Cinctive Capital Management LP with 0.99 million shares, or about 3.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $1.27 million.