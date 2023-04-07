Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTE) Expected To Grow By 45.92% Or More

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE)’s traded shares stood at 0.1 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.28, to imply a decrease of -1.46% or -$0.27 in intraday trading. The AVTE share’s 52-week high remains $30.79, putting it -68.44% down since that peak but still an impressive 42.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.52. The company has a valuation of $430.31M, with an average of 93270.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 99.60K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. (AVTE), translating to a mean rating of 1.30. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AVTE a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.6.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) trade information

After registering a -1.46% downside in the last session, Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. (AVTE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 21.00 this Thursday, 04/06/23, dropping -1.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.28%, and -24.74% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -37.61%. Short interest in Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) saw shorts transact 2.05 million shares and set a 22.65 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $33.80, implying an increase of 45.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $25.00 and $54.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AVTE has been trading -195.4% off suggested target high and -36.76% from its likely low.

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. (AVTE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. (AVTE) shares are 10.86% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -13.81% against 9.80%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -33.30% this quarter before falling -26.50% for the next one.

AVTE Dividends

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out on March 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE)’s Major holders

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 0.24% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 110.55% of the shares at 110.81% float percentage. In total, 110.55% institutions holds shares in the company, led by RA Capital Management, L.P. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 8.26 million shares (or 33.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $151.07 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Sofinnova Investments, Inc. with 3.76 million shares, or about 15.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $68.71 million.

We also have Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. (AVTE) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund holds roughly 0.32 million shares. This is just over 1.32% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.89 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.28 million, or 1.17% of the shares, all valued at about 5.21 million.