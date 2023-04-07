Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) Down -64.96% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)’s traded shares stood at 0.29 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.63. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.88, to imply an increase of 4.13% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The ACER share’s 52-week high remains $4.56, putting it -418.18% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.65. The company has a valuation of $20.42M, with an average of 0.21 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 434.04K shares over the past 3 months.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) trade information

After registering a 4.13% upside in the last session, Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.9000 this Thursday, 04/06/23, jumping 4.13% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.27%, and -50.86% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -64.96%. Short interest in Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) saw shorts transact 0.34 million shares and set a 3.4 days time to cover.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Acer Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) shares are -38.92% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 60.00% against 13.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 56.20% this quarter before falling -64.70% for the next one.

Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $300k.

ACER Dividends

Acer Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 15 and May 19. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)’s Major holders

Acer Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 18.39% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 25.71% of the shares at 31.50% float percentage. In total, 25.71% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Nantahala Capital Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 0.7 million shares (or 4.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.97 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.28 million shares, or about 1.75% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $0.39 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.28 million shares. This is just over 1.75% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.39 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 57869.0, or 0.36% of the shares, all valued at about 73493.0.