Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXDX): What Value Is It And What Can You Do About It

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)’s traded shares stood at 0.24 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.14. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.72, to imply an increase of 12.62% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The AXDX share’s 52-week high remains $3.74, putting it -419.44% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.45. The company has a valuation of $72.41M, with an average of 0.39 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 295.04K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AXDX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.15.

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) trade information

After registering a 12.62% upside in the last session, Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7234 this Thursday, 04/06/23, jumping 12.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.41%, and 52.45% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.98%. Short interest in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) saw shorts transact 4.46 million shares and set a 12.52 days time to cover.

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX) shares are -57.89% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 14.47% against 10.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 57.10% this quarter before jumping 38.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 7.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $2.87 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.69 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.34 million and $2.96 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -14.10% before jumping 24.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 0.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 9.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30.00% annually.

AXDX Dividends

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 15 and May 19. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)’s Major holders

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. insiders hold 26.78% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 30.40% of the shares at 41.52% float percentage. In total, 30.40% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Griffin Asset Management, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 8.57 million shares (or 10.51% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.05 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.83 million shares, or about 3.46% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $4.29 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.23 million shares. This is just over 2.74% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.4 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.5 million, or 0.61% of the shares, all valued at about 0.76 million.