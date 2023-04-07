A Look At ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPI): How Much Is It Worth And How Should It Be Assessed?

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI)’s traded shares stood at 0.14 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.80, to imply a decrease of -8.03% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The ASPI share’s 52-week high remains $3.75, putting it -368.75% down since that peak but still an impressive 8.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.73. The company has a valuation of $28.67M, with an average of 42770.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 40.37K shares over the past 3 months.

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) trade information

After registering a -8.03% downside in the last session, ASP Isotopes Inc. (ASPI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0500 this Thursday, 04/06/23, dropping -8.03% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.10%, and -52.37% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -49.36%. Short interest in ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) saw shorts transact 91520.0 shares and set a 2.36 days time to cover.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ASP Isotopes Inc. (ASPI) estimates and forecasts

ASPI Dividends

ASP Isotopes Inc. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ASP Isotopes Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI)’s Major holders

ASP Isotopes Inc. insiders hold 52.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.13% of the shares at 0.27% float percentage. In total, 0.13% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Millennium Management Llc. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 30576.0 shares (or 0.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $48310.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Warberg Asset Management LLC with 14848.0 shares, or about 0.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $23459.0.