A Look At AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX): How Much Is It Worth And How Should It Be Assessed?

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX)’s traded shares stood at 0.12 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.28. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.62, to imply a decrease of -0.81% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The ACRX share’s 52-week high remains $7.60, putting it -1125.81% down since that peak but still an impressive 8.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.57. The company has a valuation of $4.86M, with an average of 0.29 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 241.77K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ACRX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.16.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) trade information

After registering a -0.81% downside in the last session, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7000 this Thursday, 04/06/23, dropping -0.81% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.14%, and -47.44% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -72.79%. Short interest in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) saw shorts transact 0.69 million shares and set a 2.66 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.00, implying an increase of 84.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $4.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ACRX has been trading -545.16% off suggested target high and -545.16% from its likely low.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) shares are -86.07% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -148.52% against 13.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 3.30% this quarter before falling -110.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 165.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $200k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $70k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $442k and $570k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -54.80% before dropping -87.70% in the following quarter.

ACRX Dividends

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 15 and May 19. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX)’s Major holders

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 1.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.41% of the shares at 13.55% float percentage. In total, 13.41% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Armistice Capital, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 0.37 million shares (or 3.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.83 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Rock Springs Capital Management, LP with 0.32 million shares, or about 2.90% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $0.72 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.11 million shares. This is just over 1.52% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.47 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.1 million, or 1.39% of the shares, all valued at about 0.43 million.