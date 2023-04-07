17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) Expected To Grow By 90.11% Or More

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ)’s traded shares stood at 72059.0 during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.13, to imply an increase of 3.65% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The YQ share’s 52-week high remains $3.74, putting it -230.97% down since that peak but still an impressive 46.02% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.61. The company has a valuation of $48.47M, with an average of 0.15 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 148.82K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Underweight for 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ), translating to a mean rating of 4.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give YQ a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ) trade information

After registering a 3.65% upside in the last session, 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.1800 this Thursday, 04/06/23, jumping 3.65% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.98%, and 2.73% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -44.61%. Short interest in 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ) saw shorts transact 0.14 million shares and set a 0.36 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.42, implying an increase of 90.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11.42 and $11.42 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, YQ has been trading -910.62% off suggested target high and -910.62% from its likely low.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 68.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $75.39 million.

YQ Dividends

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. has its next earnings report out between June 07 and June 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ)’s Major holders

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. insiders hold 18.10% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.12% of the shares at 8.70% float percentage. In total, 7.12% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Galileo (PTC) Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 1.51 million shares (or 3.33% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.07 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is H Capital V GP, LP with 0.95 million shares, or about 2.10% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $1.94 million.

We also have SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2022, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF holds roughly 74015.0 shares. This is just over 0.16% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $82156.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 24088.0, or 0.05% of the shares, all valued at about 26737.0.