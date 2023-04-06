ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Is 9.04% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Will It Continue To Rise?

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)’s traded shares stood at 1.6 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $22.78, to imply a decrease of -0.91% or -$0.21 in intraday trading. The ZI share’s 52-week high remains $57.63, putting it -152.99% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.04% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $20.72. The company has a valuation of $9.19B, with an average of 3.27 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.23 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 20 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ZI a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.22.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) trade information

After registering a -0.91% downside in the latest session, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 25.20 this Wednesday, 04/05/23, dropping -0.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.72%, and -7.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -24.34%. Short interest in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) saw shorts transact 13.28 million shares and set a 2.48 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $34.09, implying an increase of 33.18% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $28.00 and $40.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ZI has been trading -75.59% off suggested target high and -22.91% from its likely low.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) shares are -51.24% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 12.50% against -1.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 22.20% this quarter before jumping 9.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 16.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 17 analysts is $300.33 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 17 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $311.29 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $241.7 million and $267.1 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 24.30% before jumping 16.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 56.19% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -40.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 27.10% annually.

ZI Dividends

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 01 and May 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)’s Major holders

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. insiders hold 9.76% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.34% of the shares at 101.21% float percentage. In total, 91.34% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital World Investors. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 40.24 million shares (or 9.95% of shares), all amounting to roughly $915.66 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Carlyle Group Inc. with 36.66 million shares, or about 9.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $834.25 million.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 13.56 million shares. This is just over 3.36% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $308.51 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.65 million, or 2.39% of the shares, all valued at about 219.57 million.