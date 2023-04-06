Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) Have Dipped -27.18% YTD, Predicting What Happens Next In

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)’s traded shares stood at 0.93 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.78. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.11, to imply a decrease of -0.28% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The WKHS share’s 52-week high remains $4.95, putting it -345.95% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.10. The company has a valuation of $193.87M, with an average of 5.11 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.60 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give WKHS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.18.

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) trade information

After registering a -0.28% downside in the latest session, Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.3900 this Wednesday, 04/05/23, dropping -0.28% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -18.61%, and -35.27% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -27.18%. Short interest in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) saw shorts transact 42.01 million shares and set a 14.68 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.80, implying an increase of 70.79% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $2.00 and $6.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WKHS has been trading -440.54% off suggested target high and -80.18% from its likely low.

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Workhorse Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) shares are -60.18% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 24.32% against 12.80%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -20.00% this quarter before falling -23.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1,676.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $9.85 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $16.96 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $14k and $13k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 70,257.10% before jumping 130,361.50% in the following quarter.

WKHS Dividends

Workhorse Group Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 08 and May 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Workhorse Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)’s Major holders

Workhorse Group Inc. insiders hold 4.44% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 35.80% of the shares at 37.46% float percentage. In total, 35.80% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 11.54 million shares (or 6.75% of shares), all amounting to roughly $12.69 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.86 million shares, or about 5.19% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $9.74 million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF holds roughly 6.02 million shares. This is just over 3.67% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.62 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.8 million, or 2.93% of the shares, all valued at about 5.28 million.