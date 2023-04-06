Why G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GMVD) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD)’s traded shares stood at 1.03 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.61, to imply a decrease of -8.24% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The GMVD share’s 52-week high remains $57.05, putting it -9252.46% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.61. The company has a valuation of $0.88M, with an average of 2.26 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.18 million shares over the past 3 months.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD) trade information

After registering a -8.24% downside in the last session, G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (GMVD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.1300 this Wednesday, 04/05/23, dropping -8.24% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -77.14%, and -69.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -81.26%. Short interest in G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD) saw shorts transact 21770.0 shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.00, implying an increase of 89.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $6.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GMVD has been trading -883.61% off suggested target high and -883.61% from its likely low.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (GMVD) estimates and forecasts

GMVD Dividends

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd has its next earnings report out on November 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD)’s Major holders

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd insiders hold 66.81% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.74% of the shares at 17.29% float percentage. In total, 5.74% institutions holds shares in the company, led by JP Morgan Chase & Company. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 60164.0 shares (or 3.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $36988.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Regal Partners Ltd. with 15210.0 shares, or about 0.77% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $9351.0.

Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 1112.0 shares. This is just over 0.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $683.0