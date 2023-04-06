Why First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) Is Worth Including On Your Watchlist

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)’s traded shares stood at 29.58 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.09. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.44, to imply a decrease of -2.54% or -$0.35 in intraday trading. The FRC share’s 52-week high remains $171.09, putting it -1172.99% down since that peak but still an impressive 14.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.52. The company has a valuation of $2.41B, with an average of 58.6 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 31.32 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for First Republic Bank (FRC), translating to a mean rating of 2.60. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give FRC a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 12 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.41.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) trade information

After registering a -2.54% downside in the last session, First Republic Bank (FRC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.86 this Wednesday, 04/05/23, dropping -2.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.75%, and -88.37% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -88.97%. Short interest in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) saw shorts transact 8.99 million shares and set a 0.41 days time to cover.

First Republic Bank (FRC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing First Republic Bank share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. First Republic Bank (FRC) shares are -90.56% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -187.15% against 2.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -29.50% this quarter before falling -34.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -2.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $1.38 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.39 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.4 billion and $1.51 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -1.40% before dropping -8.00% in the following quarter.

FRC Dividends

First Republic Bank has its next earnings report out between April 11 and April 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. First Republic Bank has a forward dividend ratio of 1.08, with the share yield ticking at 8.04% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)’s Major holders

First Republic Bank insiders hold 0.67% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 99.07% of the shares at 99.75% float percentage. In total, 99.07% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 20.18 million shares (or 11.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.63 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 12.65 million shares, or about 7.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $1.65 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the First Republic Bank (FRC) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 5.44 million shares. This is just over 3.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $710.32 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.21 million, or 2.35% of the shares, all valued at about 550.07 million.