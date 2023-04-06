Why Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ELOX) Is Worth Including On Your Watchlist

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX)’s traded shares stood at 2.59 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.71. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.21, to imply an increase of 29.35% or $0.96 in intraday trading. The ELOX share’s 52-week high remains $23.40, putting it -455.82% down since that peak but still an impressive 59.62% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.70. The company has a valuation of $8.71M, with an average of 18410.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 74.77K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ELOX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) trade information

After registering a 29.35% upside in the last session, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.93 this Wednesday, 04/05/23, jumping 29.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 79.15%, and 27.58% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 131.32%. Short interest in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) saw shorts transact 13620.0 shares and set a 0.94 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $50.00, implying an increase of 91.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $50.00 and $50.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ELOX has been trading -1087.65% off suggested target high and -1087.65% from its likely low.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX) shares are -38.63% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 13.93% against 10.00%.

ELOX Dividends

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 04 and May 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX)’s Major holders

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 0.68% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 43.97% of the shares at 44.27% float percentage. In total, 43.97% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 52355.0 shares (or 2.42% of shares), all amounting to roughly $95286.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 40413.0 shares, or about 1.87% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $73551.0.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 35037.0 shares. This is just over 0.10% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.24 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 28860.0, or 0.08% of the shares, all valued at about 0.2 million.