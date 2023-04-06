What Could Change After SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) Gains 67.7% From The High-Point?

SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX)’s traded shares stood at 1.88 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.08. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.56, to imply an increase of 1.14% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The SCYX share’s 52-week high remains $3.87, putting it -8.71% down since that peak but still an impressive 67.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.15. The company has a valuation of $113.92M, with an average of 9.28 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.59 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SCYX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.45.

SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) trade information

After registering a 1.14% upside in the last session, SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.84 this Wednesday, 04/05/23, jumping 1.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 113.17%, and 110.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 128.21%. Short interest in SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) saw shorts transact 0.88 million shares and set a 6.95 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.40, implying an increase of 68.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.00 and $15.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SCYX has been trading -321.35% off suggested target high and -124.72% from its likely low.

SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing SCYNEXIS Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) shares are 39.61% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 27.89% against 13.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 57.10% this quarter before falling -41.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -62.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $1.81 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.76 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $597k and $687k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 203.20% before jumping 156.20% in the following quarter.

SCYX Dividends

SCYNEXIS Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 10 and May 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SCYNEXIS Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX)’s Major holders

SCYNEXIS Inc. insiders hold 1.88% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 51.53% of the shares at 52.52% float percentage. In total, 51.53% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Federated Hermes, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 5.17 million shares (or 15.84% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.07 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is AIGH Capital Management LLC with 1.93 million shares, or about 5.92% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $3.01 million.

We also have Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2022, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund holds roughly 3.59 million shares. This is just over 11.00% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.3 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.54 million, or 4.72% of the shares, all valued at about 3.56 million.