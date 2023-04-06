Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Could See A -252.35% Or Even More Loss In Stock Price

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)’s traded shares stood at 2.95 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.07. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $34.44, to imply a decrease of -3.91% or -$1.4 in intraday trading. The W share’s 52-week high remains $121.35, putting it -252.35% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $28.11. The company has a valuation of $3.60B, with an average of 4.82 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.38 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Wayfair Inc. (W), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 38 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 4 analyst(s) give W a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 20 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.62.

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) trade information

After registering a -3.91% downside in the last session, Wayfair Inc. (W) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 36.69 this Wednesday, 04/05/23, dropping -3.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.18%, and -11.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 4.71%. Short interest in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) saw shorts transact 25.34 million shares and set a 3.92 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $48.67, implying an increase of 29.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $28.00 and $108.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, W has been trading -213.59% off suggested target high and 18.7% from its likely low.

Wayfair Inc. (W) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Wayfair Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Wayfair Inc. (W) shares are -7.96% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 51.36% against 14.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -76.10% this quarter before jumping 30.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -11.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 29 analysts is $3.06 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 26 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.83 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.25 billion and $2.99 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -5.90% before dropping -5.50% in the following quarter.

W Dividends

Wayfair Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 03 and May 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Wayfair Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)’s Major holders

Wayfair Inc. insiders hold 5.36% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 117.98% of the shares at 124.67% float percentage. In total, 117.98% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 12.18 million shares (or 14.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $400.62 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital World Investors with 10.53 million shares, or about 12.41% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $346.34 million.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Smallcap World Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Wayfair Inc. (W) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 6.96 million shares. This is just over 8.55% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $228.99 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.5 million, or 4.30% of the shares, all valued at about 115.09 million.