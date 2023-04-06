VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Has Recovered 38.46% So Far, But Another -1276.92% Loss Is Possible.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)’s traded shares stood at 1.85 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.03. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.13, to imply a decrease of -1.04% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The VTGN share’s 52-week high remains $1.79, putting it -1276.92% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.46% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.08. The company has a valuation of $32.80M, with an average of 8.83 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.04 million shares over the past 3 months.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) trade information

After registering a -1.04% downside in the last session, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1549 this Wednesday, 04/05/23, dropping -1.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.67%, and -14.77% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 28.83%. Short interest in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) saw shorts transact 12.4 million shares and set a 1.48 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $0.25, implying an increase of 48.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.25 and $0.25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VTGN has been trading -92.31% off suggested target high and -92.31% from its likely low.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) shares are -18.49% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -4.00% against 10.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 55.60% this quarter before jumping 70.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -96.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $90k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $180k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $39k and $310k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 130.80% before dropping -41.90% in the following quarter.

VTGN Dividends

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between June 21 and June 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)’s Major holders

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 0.84% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 19.35% of the shares at 19.51% float percentage. In total, 19.35% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 12.27 million shares (or 5.59% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.63 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 6.16 million shares, or about 2.81% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $0.82 million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 4.56 million shares. This is just over 2.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.61 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.43 million, or 1.11% of the shares, all valued at about 0.32 million.