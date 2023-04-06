Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) Have Gained 112.33% YTD, Predicting What Happens Next In

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA)’s traded shares stood at 67.13 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.25, to imply an increase of 16.62% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The TRKA share’s 52-week high remains $1.27, putting it -408.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 64.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.09. The company has a valuation of $93.55M, with an average of 78.42 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 87.08 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TRKA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) trade information

After registering a 16.62% upside in the last session, Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3149 this Wednesday, 04/05/23, jumping 16.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -17.63%, and -56.02% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 112.33%. Short interest in Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) saw shorts transact 3.03 million shares and set a 0.02 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.50, implying an increase of 83.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.50 and $1.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TRKA has been trading -500.0% off suggested target high and -500.0% from its likely low.

Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) estimates and forecasts

TRKA Dividends

Troika Media Group Inc. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Troika Media Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA)’s Major holders

Troika Media Group Inc. insiders hold 9.15% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.86% of the shares at 3.15% float percentage. In total, 2.86% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Altium Capital Management, LP. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 2.67 million shares (or 0.78% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.66 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is HighTower Advisors, LLC with 2.04 million shares, or about 0.59% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $0.5 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.31 million shares. This is just over 1.96% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.32 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 80805.0, or 0.12% of the shares, all valued at about 19902.0.