Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) -228.63% Away From High, Is Set For A Comeback?

Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s traded shares stood at 4.11 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.68. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.48, to imply an increase of 1.69% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The TLRY share’s 52-week high remains $8.15, putting it -228.63% down since that peak but still an impressive 8.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.28. The company has a valuation of $1.50B, with an average of 7.47 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 14.03 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TLRY a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 14 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) trade information

After registering a 1.69% upside in the latest session, Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.59 this Wednesday, 04/05/23, jumping 1.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.54%, and -4.20% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -7.76%. Short interest in Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) saw shorts transact 47.83 million shares and set a 2.61 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.10, implying an increase of 39.51% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $2.80 and $9.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TLRY has been trading -262.9% off suggested target high and -12.9% from its likely low.

Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Tilray Brands Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) shares are -16.74% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -17.86% against -0.10%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $202.47 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending May 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $209.37 million.

TLRY Dividends

Tilray Brands Inc. has its next earnings report out on April 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Tilray Brands Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s Major holders

Tilray Brands Inc. insiders hold 1.41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.56% of the shares at 10.71% float percentage. In total, 10.56% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Susquehanna International Group, LLP. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 4.16 million shares (or 0.68% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10.41 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 2.57 million shares, or about 0.42% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $6.43 million.

We also have ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF holds roughly 7.86 million shares. This is just over 1.28% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $19.65 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.4 million, or 0.39% of the shares, all valued at about 5.99 million.