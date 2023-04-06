This Is A Time To Invest In American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO)’s traded shares stood at 1.01 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.51. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $13.62, to imply a decrease of -0.84% or -$0.12 in intraday trading. The AEO share’s 52-week high remains $18.19, putting it -33.55% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.54% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.46. The company has a valuation of $2.63B, with an average of 3.36 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.81 million shares over the past 3 months.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) trade information

After registering a -0.84% downside in the latest session, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.79 this Wednesday, 04/05/23, dropping -0.84% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.45%, and -3.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.40%. Short interest in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) saw shorts transact 15.39 million shares and set a 3.38 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.64, implying an increase of 12.92% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $12.00 and $19.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AEO has been trading -39.5% off suggested target high and 11.89% from its likely low.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing American Eagle Outfitters Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) shares are 27.57% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 15.46% against 1.80%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -14.30% this quarter before jumping 6.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -1.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $1.48 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2023, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.07 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.51 billion and $1.06 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -1.80% before jumping 1.30% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -10.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -70.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.32% annually.

AEO Dividends

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 24 and May 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. American Eagle Outfitters Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.40, with the share yield ticking at 2.91% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO)’s Major holders

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. insiders hold 6.26% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 100.13% of the shares at 106.82% float percentage. In total, 100.13% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 28.08 million shares (or 14.99% of shares), all amounting to roughly $273.26 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 24.36 million shares, or about 13.00% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $236.99 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 12.91 million shares. This is just over 6.89% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $180.23 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.73 million, or 6.26% of the shares, all valued at about 163.79 million.