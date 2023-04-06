This Is A Time To Build A Position In China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI)

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI)’s traded shares stood at 1.37 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.54. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.34, to imply a decrease of -6.63% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The CPHI share’s 52-week high remains $4.15, putting it -1120.59% down since that peak but still an impressive 2.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.33. The company has a valuation of $1.83M, with an average of 91340.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 150.89K shares over the past 3 months.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) trade information

After registering a -6.63% downside in the last session, China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5200 this Wednesday, 04/05/23, dropping -6.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.74%, and -42.85% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -64.44%. Short interest in China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) saw shorts transact 37810.0 shares and set a 0.19 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $45.00, implying an increase of 99.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $45.00 and $45.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CPHI has been trading -13135.29% off suggested target high and -13135.29% from its likely low.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) estimates and forecasts

Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2012, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $20.43 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $23.98 million and $18.12 million respectively in the corresponding quarters.

CPHI Dividends

China Pharma Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. China Pharma Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI)’s Major holders

China Pharma Holdings Inc. insiders hold 51.79% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.06% of the shares at 2.20% float percentage. In total, 1.06% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 34042.0 shares (or 0.40% of shares), all amounting to roughly $32646.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Millennium Management Llc with 25379.0 shares, or about 0.30% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $24338.0.