There Has Been A 2.04% Incline For Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR). So What’s Next?

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR)’s traded shares stood at 2.28 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.00, to imply an increase of 2.04% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The GRRR share’s 52-week high remains $51.00, putting it -1600.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.62. The company has a valuation of $535.89M, with an average of 1.44 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 299.48K shares over the past 3 months.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR) trade information

After registering a 2.04% upside in the last session, Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.01 this Wednesday, 04/05/23, jumping 2.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -74.64%, and -61.29% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -63.01%. Short interest in Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR) saw shorts transact 64190.0 shares and set a 0.21 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.00, implying an increase of 76.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13.00 and $13.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GRRR has been trading -333.33% off suggested target high and -333.33% from its likely low.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Gorilla Technology Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) shares are -75.00% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 88.76% against 16.10%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $11.7 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $14.6 million.

GRRR Dividends

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Gorilla Technology Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR)’s Major holders

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. insiders hold 34.95% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 14.85% of the shares at 22.83% float percentage. In total, 14.85% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Geode Capital Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 54101.0 shares (or 0.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.44 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. with 10000.0 shares, or about 0.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $81100.0.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 39553.0 shares. This is just over 0.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.41 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 14548.0, or 0.02% of the shares, all valued at about 0.12 million.