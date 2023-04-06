Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX) Is Down -27.54% Over The Last Week, But Will It Continue To Climb?

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)’s traded shares stood at 1.3 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.19. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.35, to imply a decrease of -7.89% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The TENX share’s 52-week high remains $16.20, putting it -4528.57% down since that peak but still an impressive -5.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.37. The company has a valuation of $3.39M, with an average of 2.08 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.18 million shares over the past 3 months.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) trade information

After registering a -7.89% downside in the last session, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5030 this Wednesday, 04/05/23, dropping -7.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -27.54%, and -44.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -84.29%. Short interest in Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) saw shorts transact 0.1 million shares and set a 0.4 days time to cover.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 53.80% this quarter before jumping 87.70% for the next one.

TENX Dividends

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 15 and May 19. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)’s Major holders

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 2.48% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.85% of the shares at 1.89% float percentage. In total, 1.85% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Gofen & Glossberg LLC. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 3.82 million shares (or 17.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.34 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Acadian Asset Management. LLC with 60500.0 shares, or about 0.27% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $21174.0.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 8690.0 shares. This is just over 0.38% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3041.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1520.0, or 0.07% of the shares, all valued at about 531.0.