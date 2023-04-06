Should You Expect Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) To Recover From Its 69.47% Gain From Highs?

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)’s traded shares stood at 2.18 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.70. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.90, to imply an increase of 1.60% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The JNCE share’s 52-week high remains $7.94, putting it -317.89% down since that peak but still an impressive 69.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.58. The company has a valuation of $99.41M, with an average of 4.56 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.74 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give JNCE a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.19.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) trade information

After registering a 1.60% upside in the last session, Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.9000 this Wednesday, 04/05/23, jumping 1.60% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.70%, and 80.95% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 71.17%. Short interest in Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) saw shorts transact 3.18 million shares and set a 0.65 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.62, implying a decrease of -17.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.00 and $2.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, JNCE has been trading -5.26% off suggested target high and 47.37% from its likely low.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 67.80% this quarter before jumping 16.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -30.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $22.4 million.

JNCE Dividends

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 03 and May 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)’s Major holders

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 13.39% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 80.97% of the shares at 93.48% float percentage. In total, 80.97% institutions holds shares in the company, led by RTW Investments LP. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 5.11 million shares (or 9.88% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11.95 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Deep Track Capital, LP with 4.26 million shares, or about 8.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $9.97 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.95 million shares. This is just over 1.84% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.22 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.92 million, or 1.78% of the shares, all valued at about 1.02 million.