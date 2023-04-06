Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) After -210.34% Decline From High?

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR)’s traded shares stood at 44.63 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.02. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.29, to imply an increase of 110.44% or $0.15 in intraday trading. The YVR share’s 52-week high remains $0.90, putting it -210.34% down since that peak but still an impressive 55.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.13. The company has a valuation of $2.50M, with an average of 63570.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 164.16K shares over the past 3 months.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) trade information

After registering a 110.44% upside in the latest session, Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3200 this Wednesday, 04/05/23, jumping 110.44% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 124.39%, and 57.60% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 67.27%. Short interest in Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) saw shorts transact 0.31 million shares and set a 3.08 days time to cover.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) estimates and forecasts

YVR Dividends

Liquid Media Group Ltd. has its next earnings report out between April 06 and April 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Liquid Media Group Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR)’s Major holders

Liquid Media Group Ltd. insiders hold 16.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.75% of the shares at 0.90% float percentage. In total, 0.75% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Susquehanna International Group, LLP. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 86087.0 shares (or 0.45% of shares), all amounting to roughly $23088.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Two Sigma Securities, LLC with 20298.0 shares, or about 0.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $5443.0.

Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 14232.0 shares. This is just over 0.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3817.0