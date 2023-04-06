Should Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) Rally After -13.13% Drop From High?

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)’s traded shares stood at 1.11 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.17. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $188.83, to imply a decrease of -2.76% or -$5.35 in intraday trading. The PANW share’s 52-week high remains $213.63, putting it -13.13% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.98% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $132.22. The company has a valuation of $56.95B, with an average of 2.69 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.43 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 43 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PANW a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 34 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.93.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) trade information

After registering a -2.76% downside in the latest session, Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 200.30 this Wednesday, 04/05/23, dropping -2.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.45%, and 0.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 35.32%. Short interest in Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) saw shorts transact 18.5 million shares and set a 3.21 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $222.76, implying an increase of 15.23% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $180.00 and $255.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PANW has been trading -35.04% off suggested target high and 4.68% from its likely low.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Palo Alto Networks Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) shares are 7.50% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 59.13% against 6.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 55.00% this quarter before jumping 50.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 25.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 35 analysts is $1.71 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jul 2023, a total of 35 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.95 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.39 billion and $1.55 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 23.50% before jumping 25.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -3.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 47.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30.56% annually.

PANW Dividends

Palo Alto Networks Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 17 and May 22. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Palo Alto Networks Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)’s Major holders

Palo Alto Networks Inc. insiders hold 1.49% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 87.72% of the shares at 89.04% float percentage. In total, 87.72% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 19.85 million shares (or 20.38% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.77 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 17.03 million shares, or about 17.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $2.38 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 8.92 million shares. This is just over 9.15% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.46 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.03 million, or 4.14% of the shares, all valued at about 562.83 million.