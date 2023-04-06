Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ: SCLX) Have Gained 210.78% YTD, Predicting What Happens Next In

Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX)’s traded shares stood at 11.71 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.40, to imply an increase of 56.57% or $4.48 in intraday trading. The SCLX share’s 52-week high remains $11.69, putting it 5.73% up since that peak but still an impressive 76.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.87. The company has a valuation of $1.70B, with an average of 0.24 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 391.92K shares over the past 3 months.

Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX) trade information

After registering a 56.57% upside in the last session, Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 16.90 this Wednesday, 04/05/23, jumping 56.57% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 61.88%, and 39.95% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 210.78%. Short interest in Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX) saw shorts transact 0.24 million shares and set a 2.06 days time to cover.

Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) estimates and forecasts

SCLX Dividends

Scilex Holding Company has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Scilex Holding Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX)’s Major holders

Scilex Holding Company insiders hold 43.04% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.20% of the shares at 9.13% float percentage. In total, 5.20% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Citadel Advisors Llc. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 16220.0 shares (or 0.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $64717.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 11817.0 shares, or about 0.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $47149.0.

Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 11817.0 shares. This is just over 0.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $53188.0