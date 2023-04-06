Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) Has Decreased By -97.16 Percent This Year. Is It A Better Buy Than Others?

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB)’s traded shares stood at 0.87 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.11, to imply a decrease of -5.56% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The REVB share’s 52-week high remains $67.90, putting it -6017.12% down since that peak but still an impressive -4.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.16. The company has a valuation of $0.81M, with an average of 0.23 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 288.80K shares over the past 3 months.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) trade information

After registering a -5.56% downside in the latest session, Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.4100 this Wednesday, 04/05/23, dropping -5.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -18.15%, and -49.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -83.39%. Short interest in Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) saw shorts transact 0.19 million shares and set a 0.43 days time to cover.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Revelation Biosciences Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) shares are -87.55% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 89.55% against 9.80%.

REVB Dividends

Revelation Biosciences Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Revelation Biosciences Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB)’s Major holders

Revelation Biosciences Inc. insiders hold 4.85% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.55% of the shares at 4.78% float percentage. In total, 4.55% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Millennium Management Llc. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 1391.0 shares (or 0.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $12706.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 3109.0 shares, or about 0.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $28400.0.