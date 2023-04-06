Pardes Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PRDS) Wednesday â€“ The Stock Is Down -468.18% Since The Lows, What Comes Next?

Pardes Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS)â€™s traded shares stood at 2.48 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stockâ€™s price was $1.54, to imply an increase of 10.00% or $0.14 in intraday trading. The PRDS shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $8.75, putting it -468.18% down since that peak but still an impressive 51.3% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.75. The company has a valuation of $88.55M, with an average of 0.68 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 243.55K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Pardes Biosciences Inc. (PRDS), translating to a mean rating of 1.30. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PRDS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the companyâ€™s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.41.

Pardes Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS) trade information

After registering a 10.00% upside in the last session, Pardes Biosciences Inc. (PRDS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.5900 this Wednesday, 04/05/23, jumping 10.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 27.27%, and 13.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -8.88%. Short interest in Pardes Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS) saw shorts transact 2.93 million shares and set a 5.56 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.75, implying an increase of 12.0% to the stockâ€™s current value. The extremes give us $1.25 and $2.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PRDS has been trading -29.87% off suggested target high and 18.83% from its likely low.

Pardes Biosciences Inc. (PRDS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Pardes Biosciences Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Pardes Biosciences Inc. (PRDS) shares are -13.48% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 4.82% against 10.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -7.90% this quarter before jumping 39.60% for the next one.

PRDS Dividends

Pardes Biosciences Inc. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Pardes Biosciences Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Pardes Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS)â€™s Major holders

Pardes Biosciences Inc. insiders hold 16.48% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.68% of the shares at 106.18% float percentage. In total, 88.68% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Foresite Capital Management V, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 9.4 million shares (or 15.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $17.39 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is RA Capital Management, L.P. with 6.18 million shares, or about 10.00% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $11.42 million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Pardes Biosciences Inc. (PRDS) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 0.72 million shares. This is just over 1.17% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.22 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.62 million, or 1.00% of the shares, all valued at about 1.14 million.