Now Is The Time To Build A Position In YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:YS)

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:YS)’s traded shares stood at 2.78 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.59, to imply an increase of 3.25% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The YS share’s 52-week high remains $18.44, putting it -1059.75% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.95% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.40. The company has a valuation of $188.62M, with an average of 0.93 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 234.17K shares over the past 3 months.

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:YS) trade information

After registering a 3.25% upside in the last session, YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (YS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.5700 this Wednesday, 04/05/23, jumping 3.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -21.67%, and -84.37% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -84.14%.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (YS) estimates and forecasts

YS Dividends

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:YS)’s Major holders

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 15.81% of the shares at 15.81% float percentage. In total, 15.81% institutions holds shares in the company.