Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN)

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)’s traded shares stood at 0.73 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.94. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.00. The GERN share’s 52-week high remains $3.84, putting it -92.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 41.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.18. The company has a valuation of $1.00B, with an average of 4.98 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.71 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Geron Corporation (GERN), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GERN a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.1.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) trade information

Geron Corporation (GERN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.21 this Wednesday, 04/05/23. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.54%, and -29.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -17.36%. Short interest in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) saw shorts transact 25.86 million shares and set a 5.76 days time to cover.

Geron Corporation (GERN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Geron Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Geron Corporation (GERN) shares are -13.04% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 0.00% against 9.80%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -11.10% this quarter before falling -42.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -46.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $80k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $80k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $123k and $73k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -35.00% before jumping 9.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -16.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -5.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.00% annually.

GERN Dividends

Geron Corporation has its next earnings report out between May 08 and May 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Geron Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)’s Major holders

Geron Corporation insiders hold 0.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 44.79% of the shares at 44.85% float percentage. In total, 44.79% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 27.26 million shares (or 5.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $55.05 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 19.71 million shares, or about 3.87% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $39.81 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Geron Corporation (GERN) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 12.25 million shares. This is just over 3.21% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $24.75 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.13 million, or 2.92% of the shares, all valued at about 22.47 million.