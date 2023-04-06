New Gold Inc. At $1.14: Buy, Sell Or Hold?

New Gold Inc. (AMEX:NGD)’s traded shares stood at 0.52 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.53. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.14, to imply a decrease of -1.29% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The NGD share’s 52-week high remains $1.99, putting it -74.56% down since that peak but still an impressive 46.49% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.61. The company has a valuation of $808.94M, with an average of 3.29 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.47 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for New Gold Inc. (NGD), translating to a mean rating of 2.80. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give NGD a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

New Gold Inc. (AMEX:NGD) trade information

After registering a -1.29% downside in the latest session, New Gold Inc. (NGD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.1900 this Wednesday, 04/05/23, dropping -1.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.43%, and 29.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 16.84%. Short interest in New Gold Inc. (AMEX:NGD) saw shorts transact 3.55 million shares and set a 1.07 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.26, implying an increase of 9.52% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $0.90 and $1.86 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NGD has been trading -63.16% off suggested target high and 21.05% from its likely low.

New Gold Inc. (NGD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing New Gold Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. New Gold Inc. (NGD) shares are 19.27% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 175.00% against 16.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -100.00% this quarter before jumping 100.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 19.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $162.77 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $173.82 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $174.7 million and $115.7 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -6.80% before jumping 50.20% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 2.78% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -125.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.00% annually.

NGD Dividends

New Gold Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 01 and May 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. New Gold Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

New Gold Inc. (AMEX:NGD)’s Major holders

New Gold Inc. insiders hold 0.35% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 50.25% of the shares at 50.43% float percentage. In total, 50.25% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 66.28 million shares (or 9.71% of shares), all amounting to roughly $76.23 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd with 16.14 million shares, or about 2.36% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $18.57 million.

We also have VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the New Gold Inc. (NGD) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 35.36 million shares. This is just over 5.18% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $40.67 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 25.13 million, or 3.68% of the shares, all valued at about 28.9 million.