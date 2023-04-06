Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) Loss Of -36.02 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Any Trouble To Come?

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)’s traded shares stood at 6.52 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.60. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.88, to imply a decrease of -2.97% or -$0.18 in intraday trading. The LAZR share’s 52-week high remains $16.40, putting it -178.91% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.91. The company has a valuation of $2.10B, with an average of 9.47 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 13.01 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give LAZR a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.21.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) trade information

After registering a -2.97% downside in the last session, Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.74 this Wednesday, 04/05/23, dropping -2.97% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.98%, and -36.02% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 18.79%. Short interest in Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) saw shorts transact 68.03 million shares and set a 6.78 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.33, implying an increase of 55.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $24.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LAZR has been trading -308.16% off suggested target high and 14.97% from its likely low.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Luminar Technologies Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) shares are -30.00% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -2.56% against 11.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -31.20% this quarter before falling -11.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 118.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $11.88 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $15.69 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $6.86 million and $9.93 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 73.30% before jumping 58.00% in the following quarter.

LAZR Dividends

Luminar Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Luminar Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)’s Major holders

Luminar Technologies Inc. insiders hold 13.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 56.78% of the shares at 65.45% float percentage. In total, 56.78% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 21.62 million shares (or 7.94% of shares), all amounting to roughly $127.12 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 17.81 million shares, or about 6.55% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $104.75 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 6.21 million shares. This is just over 2.34% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $36.53 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.72 million, or 2.15% of the shares, all valued at about 33.61 million.