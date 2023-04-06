Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ: KVSC) Have Inclined 2.27% YTD, Forecasting What Will Happen Next

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC)’s traded shares stood at 1.79 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.18, to imply an increase of 0.31% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The KVSC share’s 52-week high remains $10.16, putting it 0.2% up since that peak but still an impressive 4.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.70. The company has a valuation of $637.01M, with an average of 0.77 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 246.19K shares over the past 3 months.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) trade information

After registering a 0.31% upside in the latest session, Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (KVSC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.19 this Wednesday, 04/05/23, jumping 0.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.31%, and 0.80% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 2.27%. Short interest in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) saw shorts transact 0.73 million shares and set a 6.42 days time to cover.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (KVSC) estimates and forecasts

KVSC Dividends

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC)’s Major holders

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III insiders hold 2.47% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 100.62% of the shares at 103.17% float percentage. In total, 100.62% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Citadel Advisors Llc. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 3.4 million shares (or 5.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $33.89 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bank of Montreal/Can/ with 2.85 million shares, or about 4.94% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $28.39 million.

We also have Merger Fund, The and Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (KVSC) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Merger Fund, The holds roughly 0.39 million shares. This is just over 0.67% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.8 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.31 million, or 0.54% of the shares, all valued at about 3.03 million.