Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KSPN) Wednesday – The Stock Is Down -1416.42% Since The Lows, What Comes Next?

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN)’s traded shares stood at 1.45 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.94. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.67, to imply an increase of 13.54% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The KSPN share’s 52-week high remains $10.16, putting it -1416.42% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.84% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.45. The company has a valuation of $3.09M, with an average of 0.1 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 85.17K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Kaspien Holdings Inc. (KSPN), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give KSPN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) trade information

After registering a 13.54% upside in the latest session, Kaspien Holdings Inc. (KSPN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.8470 this Wednesday, 04/05/23, jumping 13.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.08%, and 10.74% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 20.72%. Short interest in Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) saw shorts transact 65630.0 shares and set a 0.6 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.00, implying an increase of 77.67% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $3.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KSPN has been trading -347.76% off suggested target high and -347.76% from its likely low.

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (KSPN) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -9.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $36.03 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2022, a total of 0 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $31.79 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $45.46 million and $35.38 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -20.70% before dropping -10.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -29.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -55.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.00% annually.

KSPN Dividends

Kaspien Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Kaspien Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN)’s Major holders

Kaspien Holdings Inc. insiders hold 24.17% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 17.81% of the shares at 23.49% float percentage. In total, 17.81% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Independent Family Office, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 0.72 million shares (or 14.43% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.4 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 40673.0 shares, or about 0.82% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $22573.0.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Kaspien Holdings Inc. (KSPN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 12336.0 shares. This is just over 0.25% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $18750.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3767.0, or 0.08% of the shares, all valued at about 3145.0.