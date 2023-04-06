Is Palisade Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) Worth A Patient Look At Current Prices?

Palisade Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI)’s traded shares stood at 1.55 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.47. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.18, to imply an increase of 7.39% or $0.15 in intraday trading. The PALI share’s 52-week high remains $53.45, putting it -2351.83% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.55. The company has a valuation of $7.37M, with an average of 7.86 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.79 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Palisade Bio Inc. (PALI), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PALI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.72.

Palisade Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) trade information

After registering a 7.39% upside in the last session, Palisade Bio Inc. (PALI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.65 this Wednesday, 04/05/23, jumping 7.39% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 29.76%, and 9.55% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -58.08%. Short interest in Palisade Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) saw shorts transact 0.15 million shares and set a 0.68 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.00, implying an increase of 85.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $25.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PALI has been trading -1046.79% off suggested target high and -129.36% from its likely low.

Palisade Bio Inc. (PALI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Palisade Bio Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Palisade Bio Inc. (PALI) shares are -61.92% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 89.90% against 10.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 94.50% this quarter before jumping 90.00% for the next one.

PALI Dividends

Palisade Bio Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 11 and May 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Palisade Bio Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Palisade Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI)’s Major holders

Palisade Bio Inc. insiders hold 11.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.20% of the shares at 11.49% float percentage. In total, 10.20% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Altium Capital Management, LP. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 0.11 million shares (or 0.16% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.56 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 10241.0 shares, or about 0.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $50692.0.