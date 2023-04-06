Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) Has Dropped -20.28% Year-To-Date (YTD): Any Trouble Coming?

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC)’s traded shares stood at 8.41 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.98. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.42, to imply a decrease of -7.50% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The HYMC share’s 52-week high remains $2.31, putting it -450.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.19% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.31. The company has a valuation of $86.02M, with an average of 7.23 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.84 million shares over the past 3 months.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) trade information

After registering a -7.50% downside in the last session, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4900 this Wednesday, 04/05/23, dropping -7.50% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.02%, and 26.25% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -20.28%. Short interest in Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) saw shorts transact 10.32 million shares and set a 5.2 days time to cover.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 98.70% this quarter before jumping 80.00% for the next one.

HYMC Dividends

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation has its next earnings report out between May 02 and May 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC)’s Major holders

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation insiders hold 22.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 22.27% of the shares at 28.62% float percentage. In total, 22.27% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Mudrick Capital Management, L.P. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 24.39 million shares (or 12.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $14.75 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 8.46 million shares, or about 4.23% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $5.11 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 4.02 million shares. This is just over 2.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.43 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.23 million, or 1.62% of the shares, all valued at about 1.72 million.