Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE: TV): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)’s traded shares stood at 0.24 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.42. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.18, to imply an increase of 0.58% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The TV share’s 52-week high remains $11.50, putting it -122.01% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.38. The company has a valuation of $2.94B, with an average of 2.34 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.12 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TV a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) trade information

After registering a 0.58% upside in the latest session, Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.36 this Wednesday, 04/05/23, jumping 0.58% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.45%, and -1.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 13.60%. Short interest in Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) saw shorts transact 4.88 million shares and set a 1.71 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.08, implying an increase of 42.95% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $14.96 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TV has been trading -188.8% off suggested target high and -15.83% from its likely low.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Grupo Televisa S.A.B. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) shares are -6.50% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 111.61% against -8.50%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 9.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $37 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $40.5 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $79.81 million and $35.22 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -53.60% before jumping 15.00% in the following quarter.

TV Dividends

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Grupo Televisa S.A.B. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.09, with the share yield ticking at 1.73% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)’s Major holders

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 40.50% of the shares at 40.50% float percentage. In total, 40.50% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dodge & Cox Inc. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 64.85 million shares (or 13.35% of shares), all amounting to roughly $345.32 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FPR Partners, LLC with 31.96 million shares, or about 6.58% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $170.17 million.

We also have Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Oakmark International Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds roughly 46.38 million shares. This is just over 8.21% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $246.98 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 21.52 million, or 3.81% of the shares, all valued at about 114.6 million.