Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMDA) Up 27.27% From 52-Week Low; YTD Falls -40.28% – Here’s What To Do Now

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)’s traded shares stood at 1.76 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.63. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.77, to imply an increase of 0.63% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The GMDA share’s 52-week high remains $4.44, putting it -476.62% down since that peak but still an impressive 27.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.56. The company has a valuation of $54.59M, with an average of 3.57 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.07 million shares over the past 3 months.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) trade information

After registering a 0.63% upside in the last session, Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.8800 this Wednesday, 04/05/23, jumping 0.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.05%, and -52.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -40.28%. Short interest in Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) saw shorts transact 5.14 million shares and set a 6.86 days time to cover.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.40, implying an increase of 87.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $8.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GMDA has been trading -938.96% off suggested target high and -549.35% from its likely low.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Gamida Cell Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) shares are -56.23% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 25.00% against 10.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 20.60% this quarter before jumping 16.10% for the next one.

GMDA Dividends

Gamida Cell Ltd. has its next earnings report out on March 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Gamida Cell Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)’s Major holders

Gamida Cell Ltd. insiders hold 16.89% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 32.15% of the shares at 38.68% float percentage. In total, 32.15% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 7.29 million shares (or 9.77% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11.59 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Rock Springs Capital Management, LP with 4.12 million shares, or about 5.52% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $6.55 million.

We also have Variable Insurance Products Fund-Growth Portfolio and Fidelity Capital Appreciation Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Variable Insurance Products Fund-Growth Portfolio holds roughly 2.33 million shares. This is just over 3.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.0 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.81 million, or 2.43% of the shares, all valued at about 2.34 million.